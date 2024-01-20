Ahead of Werder Bremen match, Bayern Munich Thomas Tuchel feels his squad is ready

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel think you can throw the team records out the window when his squad faces off with Werder Bremen.

Tuchel knows that the River Islanders could present a challenge to the Bavarians.

“We’re expecting a back five from Bremen, like Hoffenheim. We’ll prepare for that. It’s obviously a classic fixture that had a huge allure when I was a kid. There’s always a special energy and lots of goals. Bremen have a special way of playing, always looking to attack. But it’s the start of the second half of the season, so there’s a lack of video footage and we’re focusing on ourselves,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Aside of those players out with long-term injuries or those on international break, Tuchel expects to have everyone else available.

“Matthijs de Ligt is fit to play without any concerns, he trained fully yesterday, so I have no reason to worry. He can start tomorrow. Eric Dier is back in training after the birth of his child and will be in the squad tomorrow. But Upa and Matthijs will start,” Tuchel said.

Tuchel also noted that he was interested to see how the team performs after the training camp in Portugal, which he said was very valuable.

“If you are together for four days under very good conditions, then it naturally happens that the team grows together better. The conditions were very good, the atmosphere was very good and the quality of training was very high. We just kept doing our thing and we had the opportunity to do video sessions and address things that needed to be improved,” Tuchel said. “It was a chance to train under the sun and stay together afterwards. I really like that and it creates exactly the atmosphere you need if you want to achieve the goals we want to achieve. We had a good time, including during the training sessions - the training sessions were at an absolutely top level, now it’s time to bring that to the pitch consistently in the games.”

