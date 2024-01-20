Bayern Munich, Eintracht Frankfurt, Manchester United battling for Swedish wunderkind Lucas Bergvall

According to a report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is keeping a close eye on Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall.

The 17-year-old Djurgårdens has become a hot commodity on the transfer market:

Bayern have been scouting Djurgårdens midfielder Lucas Bergvall (17) in recent months. Barcelona are one of the favourites to sign the player. Frankfurt have presented Bergvall with a clear plan and are ready to offer around €9m for him, but still no agreement yet. Player is yet to make a decision.

Not only have Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt showed their interest in the youngster, who has been compared to Jude Bellingham, but Manchester United is in the mix as well per 90Min.com:

Manchester United plan to hold talks with Djurgårdens IF over a potential deal for teenager Lucas Bergvall, 90min understands. The 17-year-old has already made his senior international debut for Sweden after a hugely successful first season in the country’s top flight and is widely recognised as one of European football’s brightest prospects. Djurgårdens sporting director Bo Andersson revealed in December that Barcelona had been in contract over Bergvall, who plays alongside his brother Theo, and Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest. 90min understands both clubs are admirers of Bergvall, but the player’s representatives are due to meet Manchester United to discuss a potential transfer to the Premier League. Bergvall previously trained with United’s youth team a few years ago and is known to be a supporter of the club.

Can Bayern Munich find a way to swap the youngster its way?