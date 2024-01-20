Discussions have begun regarding an Alexander Nübel contract extension at Bayern Munich

By this point, Bayern Munich has made it quite clear that they would very much like to extend Alexander Nübel’s contract beyond the summer of 2025. The keeper has been on loan this season at VfB Stuttgart after spending two seasons at AS Monaco on loan in Ligue 1. He had made it clear that he saw his future was best fit away from Bayern, especially with the fact that Manuel Neuer is always going to be the number one keeper when he is fully fit and healthy as well as the presence of Sven Ulreich.

As it has been reported throughout the beginning of this month, Bayern would very much like to try to extend Nübel’s contract beyond the summer of 2025 and then loan him back to Stuttgart for at least another year. For Bayern and for the player, it is the best situation. He will gain more valuable experience at a top flight club, and for Bayern, if Stuttgart continues to exceed expectations in the Bundesliga and qualify in a European spot, his value will only increase if the club has plans on eventually selling him on a permanent basis.

Per information from Sport Bild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia_GER), discussions regarding the extension of Nübel’s contract and the subsequent loan back to Stuttgart have officially begun. Talks between the player, his representatives, Stuttgart, and Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund have initiated to try to find the best solution in this regard. They hope to have finalized their decision by some point between February and March.

From a wholistic view, this can be a crucial decision for Bayern. Neuer’s contract, as well as Ulreich’s deal, have been extended by one year, but it is also very likely that Daniel Peretz will get loaned out either this winter or summer. For Nübel, there are a bevy of reasons why he wanted to get away from Bayern when he did, so it will be interesting to see whether or not he ever sees a future for himself at the club — whether that is one season from now, or perhaps even three to four seasons from now.