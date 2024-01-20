Bundesliga rival watch: Leipzig coach Marco Rose praises Bayern Munich-linked Xabi Alonso

Bayern Munich have got themselves a tough title challenger in the form of Bayer Leverkusen, headed by former Bayern player Xabi Alonso. Undefeated in all competitions so far, the Spaniard’s Die Werkself continues to sweep all before them and are poised to snap Bayern’s 11-year streak of winning the league. Speaking ahead of their game against Bayer, Leipzig coach Marco Rose spoke highly of Alonso:

His development as a coach has been fantastic. I’m happy that he’s been successful. He’s a great guy but, above all, he’s a winner; he’d do anything to win. He radiates that aura. He’s passed this winning DNA, which he doubtless picked up during his playing days, down to his team. His side also plays attractive football. – RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig_EN)

It’s no secret that the Rekordmeister are huge fans of their former charge and want him to coach the club someday. With Thomas Tuchel making decisions that earn him more enemies than friends, the Bavarians might make the switch in the summer.