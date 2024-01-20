Bayern Munich has not yet discussed Max Eberl’s role with Christoph Freund

Bayern Munich has not been overly busy in the winter transfer window as of yet despite their need for defenders, but they did make an equally as important signing by announcing the appointment of Max Eberl has board member for sport.

The former RB Leipzig man is set to take on his role no later than April 1st, and it has been reported that amongst some of his most important tasks will be handling the contract situations for both Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies. The pair of players have contracts set to expire in the summer of 2025 and they have both garnered heavy interest from foreign clubs.

It is understood that Bayern does plan on keeping Christoph Freund on board as the club’s sport director while Eberl focuses on larger tasks that do not necessarily overlap with Freund’s. There was initially some question as to whether the status of Eberl would effect Freund staying at the club or being dismissed, but everything right now seems to suggest the former being the case. They want the two to work in their roles separately, though the very nature of the work itself would require a solid working relationship.

As per information from Georg Holzner of kicker (via @iMiaSanMia), Bayern’s hierarchy has not yet had discussions with Freund regarding Eberl’s appointment as board member for sport and what that will specifically mean for the distribution of tasks. As of now, it is said that Freund’s work has gone down very well with the club’s bosses and supervisory board and it remains to be seen what more business he can get done this month before the transfer window closes.

With how good Bayern’s bosses feel about Freund, it would be difficult to envision a situation where they would feel the need to relieve him of his duties with Eberl’s arrival. While there still is a possibility of that happening, the two working together would be a far more beneficial situation for the club in the long run as it could free both of them up to really focus on tasks that are specifically good for their wheelhouses and skill sets.