Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich eyeing Real Madrid defender?; Bayern out on Sacha Boey; Bayern, FC Barcelona vying for Swedish midfielder; Sergino Dest might not want to play for Xavi again; Xavi Simons to Arsenal?; and MORE!

The big talk swirling of late has been surrounding Real Madrid’s rumored interest in Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies. However, maybe the Bavarians are embarking on a counterattack.

Per reports out of Spain, Bayern Munich is interested in 21-year-old center-back Rafa Marin:

Bayern Munich are understandably growing frustrated with Real Madrid over their pursuit of Alphonso Davies, but reportedly are plotting revenge. While Los Blancos are doing their best not to get on the wrong side of Bayern, Davies has now turned down five renewal offers from the Bavarian side, amid reports that Real Madrid have asked him not to renew his deal. They believe that they can do a deal with Bayern this summer for around €40-50m. Now Sport say that Bayern may go after a Real Madrid defender. Amid their search for central defensive cover, Rafael Marin could be their next target. Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is thought to be one of their top targets, but Matthijs de Ligt could be on his way out of the club, and Eric Dier is only there on loan. With the Araujo deal looking difficult, Bayern are keen on Marin for two reasons. Firstly, he is a young option with great potential, and secondly, it will show Real Madrid that if they intend on pursuing their players, then it will be ‘an eye for an eye’. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at Alaves, where he has become a regular in his first season in La Liga, making 19 appearances so far. Marin has been solid without pulling up any trees. The phraseology at least is something of a false equivalence, given Davies and Marin are not currently in the same category of players. It’s not clear how much Marin would cost, and Real Madrid may even be happy to sell him for the right price.

Marin’s deal with Real Madrid ends in 2026, so a move this summer will definitely come with an inflated fee. Is this legitimate or just some transfer gamesmanship?

In the midst of all of the transfer rumors swirling around Bayern Munich’s rumored pursuit of Newcastle United right-back Kieran Trippier was a note from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg that the Bavarians were out of the running for Galatasaray’s Sacha Boey.

Boey, while always thought to be somewhat of a longshot, now seems to be completely off the table:

Yes, FC Bayern is interested in signing Kieran #Trippier as there’s still no green light from @PSG_inside for a loan of Nordi Mukiele ✔️



➡️ Bayern bosses have discussed about the 33 y/o Trippier in the last 2 days

➡️ It’s hot as a straight loan of the right-back from Newcastle… pic.twitter.com/jO96fjjsUz — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2024

Yes, FC Bayern is interested in signing Kieran #Trippier as there’s still no green light from @PSG_inside for a loan of Nordi Mukiele ✔️ ➡️ Bayern bosses have discussed about the 33 y/o Trippier in the last 2 days ➡️ It’s hot as a straight loan of the right-back from Newcastle is possible ➡️ Boey, only for sale. First call: @lee_ryder | @SkySportDE

Bayern Munich is in the middle of a solid run on the pitch and has been thrust into the craziness of this winter transfer window by being linked to what feels like a dozen names.

Clearly, there is a lot going on and much to talk about when it comes to the Bavarians. Let’s get right to it:

This is really “do or die” time at Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

Thomas Müller might have the best outlook and attitude of any athlete (and unfortunately, he will probably need it as this second half goes on).

Florian Wirtz might cost an insane amount.

The story of the demise of the relationship of Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich seems on-point.

Thoughts on the season finale of Fargo, an update on where I stand with the Marvel Odyssey.

Earlier in the week, Bayern Munich was linked to RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons, but it looks like Arsenal FC might be the frontrunner to land the 20-year-old:

Arsenal are the leading contenders to sign Paris Saint-Germain’s Dutch midfielder Xavi Simons this summer once his loan with RB Leipzig comes to an end.

Bayern Munich is one of just a few teams interested in Djurgårdens IF midfielder Lucas Bergvall — and one of the club that the Bavarians might be duking it out with is FC Barcelona:

La Liga champions Barcelona are reportedly among the leaders to sign 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall. According to reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Lucas Bergvall is the subject of interest from Barcelona. And the reigning La Liga champions are among the favourites to sign the 17-year-old. The Djurgardens IF midfield sensation is also a target for several Bundesliga clubs, including Bayern Munich and Eintracht Frankfurt.

After a week in Portugal, Bayern Munich is headed back to the frosty confines of the Allianz Arena.

With some time in the sun to rejuvenate and prepare for the second half of the season without any distractions, the Bavarians will seek to continue their winning ways in the Bundesliga against lowly Werder Bremen.

With just four wins through 17 match days in the league, Die Werderaner will have its work cut out for it. Let’s see what’s on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s training camp in Portugal and who might emerge to play in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

A prediction on the match.

At one point, Bayern Munich was linked to Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Now, though, the Bavarians seem to have moved on, but that has only less one less competitor for West Ham United, FC Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid:

Barcelona and Atlético Madrid have joined the race for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, whose future at the Etihad is expected to be decided imminently.

The Evening Standard captured the info on West Ham’s interest in Phillips:

West Ham United are well placed to complete the signing of in-demand Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Sergino Dest is on loan with PSV Eindhoven, but it seems like he has no interest in returning to FC Barcelona:

Sergino Dest, currently on loan at PSV Eindhoven, says it would be “too difficult” to return to Barcelona as long as Xavi remains in charge.

We’re back and so is Bayern Munich — on the pitch at least. In the transfer window, the club seems a bit stuck. Only one winter transfer has been confirmed so far, and while Eric Dier is a quality depth piece, he’s not exactly a blockbuster signing. Also, tragedy struck last week as the club lost its biggest ever legend. It’s still hard to process that, but we will try to address it.

In this podcast, INNN and Samrin talk about the following: