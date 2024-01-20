Is Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane considering a career in the NFL?

Since his transfer to Bayern Munich this summer, many have speculated that Harry Kane’s long-term plan is to return to London where he can finish his career and finally reach the Premier League’s all-time goalscorer record. However, a recent comment might throw a wrench in that plan.

When Kane was asked where he sees himself in 10 years, there was some uncertainty. Kane did state that he wants to play as long as his body and spirit allow for it. At 40-years-old though, that time might have come already. Kane still didn’t rule out playing at 40 or beyond since he enjoys the sport so much.

A seemingly basic comment to kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) gets interesting though as he ended the question by saying, “I like the USA, I spend a lot of time there. I also thought about the NFL and that maybe I want to continue there. We’ll see. But I don’t think I want to work as a coach, even though many players say that they change their mind about that after the end of their career.”

It is not uncommon for former players to end up as a kicker in the NFL, but it comes as a bit of a shocker for someone like Kane. Nonetheless, he certainly has the boot for it. Could we see Kane hit a Super Bowl-winning field goal in 2034? That’s something many people would love to see.

Never destined to earn trophies in Europe, but maybe in the NFL?