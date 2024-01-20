Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel knows winning Bundesliga title won’t be easy

Maybe Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel expected his team to be in first place at this juncture of the season...or maybe he did not.

Either way, the manager has been impressed with the current league leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, along with several other clubs. Tuchel, however, wants his team to be in a position to overtake Die Werkself during the next meeting between the teams on February 10th.

“We want to arrive to the game [against them] in a position to overtake them, so we have to do our homework now. The situation is clear: we have everything to lose, they have everything to win, it’s like that. Maybe the neutrals from the outside are waiting for another team to finally win the title after last season it didn’t happen,” Tuchel told ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Now it’s a title race, they [Leverkusen] are extraordinary. And don’t forget how good Stuttgart is, and Leipzig can also catch up at any moment. The race is on, we’re in the middle of it. Leverkusen are a strong team with an excellent coach. It will be a race until the end.”

Bayer Leverkusen has yet to lose a game all season in any competition, so Bayern Munich will clearly have its work cut out for it.