Report: Bayern Munich made €75m offer for FC Barcelona’s Ronald Araújo

Bayern Munich’s pursuit of FC Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo was always doomed — in the January transfer window, at least — but it seems the Bavarians went ahead and put in a €75m offer anyway.

That offer, of course, was denied by the Catalans.

Apparently Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel’s preferred man to remake a defensive backline that...does not appear to be in dire need of remaking, the 24-year-old Araújo is also being courted by Manchester United and remains top of the wishlist for the summer. That’s according to a report from Sport Bild, as captured by @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern were ready to offer €75m for Ronald Araújo this month, which was rejected by Barcelona. The Uruguayan defender remains Bayern’s top defensive target and an option for the summer. Manchester United are also interested. Barça will offer Araújo a new deal in the coming weeks and months [@altobelli13, @cfbayern]

Sound familiar? Bayern’s failed pursuit of Fulham defensive midfielder João Palhinha resulted in a new contract for the Portuguese, and afterwards Palhinha became even more expensive and harder to acquire.

With two suitors dancing around them, Barça appears to be in position to demand a sky-high price this summer if they so choose. Will Harry Kane soon have company in the near-€100m-club?