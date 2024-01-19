Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Kimmich, Eric Dier return to practice

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt was back in team training in what is an excellent sign for his hopes of playing against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga this weekend.

In addition to De Ligt, Joshua Kimmich hopped back in training with the first team after staying behind to practice with Bayern Munich II due to the birth of his fourth child. Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier also was back on Säbener Straße after he left training camp in Portugal to attend to the birth of his child.

Start of the preparation at Säbener Straße for Sunday's game against Werder Bremen. Kimmich, de Ligt and Dier all back with the team pic.twitter.com/SgbTX4pPMz — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 19, 2024

Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau provided more context on De Ligt’s situation:

Das Knie macht keine Probleme mehr: Matthijs de Ligt ist beim Mannschaftstraining an der Säbener Straße dabei! Eine Entscheidung über einen Einsatz von Beginn an gegen Bremen fällt nach dem Abschlusstraining am Samstag. @SkySportDE https://t.co/zGIgPmdMqU — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) January 19, 2024

The knee is no longer a problem: Matthijs de Ligt is at the team training on Säbener Straße! A decision about whether to play against Bremen from the start will be made after the final training session on Saturday. @SkySportDE

