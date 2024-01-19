 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Training Report: Bayern Munich’s Matthijs de Ligt, Joshua Kimmich, Eric Dier return to practice

The Dutchman is working his way back.

FC Bayern München Training Session Photo by R. Mitterer/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt was back in team training in what is an excellent sign for his hopes of playing against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga this weekend.

In addition to De Ligt, Joshua Kimmich hopped back in training with the first team after staying behind to practice with Bayern Munich II due to the birth of his fourth child. Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier also was back on Säbener Straße after he left training camp in Portugal to attend to the birth of his child.

The Bayern Munich boys were pretty busy right after the last World Cup, eh?

Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau provided more context on De Ligt’s situation:

The knee is no longer a problem: Matthijs de Ligt is at the team training on Säbener Straße! A decision about whether to play against Bremen from the start will be made after the final training session on Saturday. @SkySportDE

Training Shots

Some additional pics from the morning’s session:

