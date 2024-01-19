Bayern Munich eyeing Kieran Trippier if Nordi Mukiele move fails, but it could be difficult

According to a report from The Chronicle’s Lee Ryder (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich could be taking a run at right-back Kieran Trippier:

Bayern see Kieran Trippier as a potential signing to join his fellow England internationals Harry Kane and Eric Dier. Trippier remains close with Kane and Bayern are looking for a right-back in this window. Newcastle coach Eddie Howe would be reluctant to let Trippier leave but does have a ready made replace in Tino Livramento available to him.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the difficulties in talks between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain are continuing and it could prove to be a situation where a deal will not get done. If Bayern Munich cannot secure a loan of Mukiele, it will take a run at Newcastle United’s Trippier:

Talks between Bayern and PSG for Nordi Mukiele remain ongoing.



Not easy to agree on loan deal but all parties keep working on it — as priority target.



↪️ Bayern have two alternatives; one is Trippier as @lee_ryder called, but no guarantee of green light from #NUFC yet. pic.twitter.com/h0uAOimYdy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2024

Later, Romano added more detail:

Understand Thomas Tuchel has now approved also Kieran Trippier as potential solution for new right back.



❗️ Fav target remains Nordi Mukiele and talks are ongoing with Bayern… but Trippier becomes concrete option.



It will depend on club-to-club talks with PSG and #NUFC. pic.twitter.com/qxLsxccNgq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 19, 2024

Per Gianluca DiMarzio and Nathan Gissing (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Tuchel is a fan of Trippier:

Thomas Tuchel highly admires Trippier’s versatility across the defence where, in addition to right-back, he can play at left-back and in a back three. Newcastle are open to selling the 33-year-old as they look to generate additional revenue to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability (PSR) Rules.

The hang up in the talks between Bayern Munich and PSG appears to be that Bayern Munich only wants Mukiele on loan, while PSG wants an outright sale.

Sky Sport journalists Kerry Hau and Florian Plettenberg added more context to the reports as well:

Auf der Suche nach einem neuen Rechtsverteidiger hat der FC Bayern Kieran Trippier (33/Newcastle United) auf dem Zettel. Es laufen Gespräche, er ist ein ernster Kandidat – weil die Verhandlungen mit PSG über Wunschkandidat Nordi Mukiele seit Tagen stocken. Der Grund dafür: Die… — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) January 19, 2024

FC Bayern is looking for a new right-back and has Kieran Trippier (33/Newcastle United) on the list. Discussions are underway, he is a serious candidate - because negotiations with PSG about preferred candidate Nordi Mukiele have been stalling for days. The reason for this: The French do not accept FCB’s conditions (loan with purchase option). Mukiele still wants the move, but a purchase is out of the question for FCB. That’s why signing Sacha Boey is unrealistic. @SkySportDE

Kieran #Trippier has been offered to other clubs in the past few days, including in England.



⚠️ A recent analysis of Trippier took place at Bayern. Mukiele is not yet 100% off. He’s still the No. 1 target. Talks and negotiations ongoing. @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/UtfRCiM1vO — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2024

Raphael Honigstein and Chris Waugh of The Athletic also provided some insight:

Bayern Munich are considering a January move for Newcastle United’s Kieran Trippier. The German champions are prioritising the signing of a right-back in the January transfer window, with the England international one of several players under consideration. Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele — who previously spent four years in the Bundesliga with RB Leipzig, has also been on Bayern’s shortlist — but negotiations have proven difficult.

Finally, Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope (via @iMiaSanMia) has noted that acquiring Trippier via loan or sale is likely a longshot for Bayern Munich:

Newcastle United will resist any approach from Bayern Munich for Kieran Trippier. Sources have said that the vice-captain will be going nowhere this month, despite reports of interest from the German champions. There has, as of now, been no contact between the clubs and the idea of Trippier leaving on loan has been dismissed outright. Trippier is central to Eddie Howe’s plans and is seen as an invaluable member of the squad.

Trippier would present an interesting option to compete with Noussair Mazraoui in the second half of the season, but it does look like it could be another dead end for the Bavarians.

