Report: Bayern Munich is starting to warm to the idea of shipping out Matthijs de Ligt

The unexpected downfall of Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern Munich was one that surprised everyone. The defensive stalwart of the 2022/23 season, injuries and favoritism has seen the Dutchman become third choice CB behind Kim Min-jae and Dayot Upamecano. He is also at odds with coach Thomas Tuchel which is one of the reasons why the Bavarians like the idea of driving him out of town:

Bayern are increasingly open to the idea of selling Matthijs de Ligt in the summer should a suitable offer come in for him. The club would be willing to negotiate if they can recoup the fee they paid for him in 2022. The relationship between the Dutchman and Thomas Tuchel is not the best. The coach sees Upamecano and Kim ahead, which is not enough for de Ligt. – Sport Bild’s Tobi Altschäffl and Christian Falk as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia

Of course, Tuchel is forced his hand because Kim won’t be available for the next month due to international team commitments so he has to play De Ligt. The 24-year-old therefore needs to give 110% in this small window and show Tuchel and the bosses why he should not be sold.