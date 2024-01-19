Sitting ducks: Bayern Munich’s locker room seating arrangement revealed

Have you ever wondered how Bayern Munich players sit in the locker room? It is most likely that you saw snippets of the room from the club’s videos, but have you caught the whole thing enough to know which players sat beside who? Today is your lucky day as Bild has revealed the Bavarians’ seating plan:

The seating arrangement of Bayern players in the dressing room at Säbener Straße [ @BILD] pic.twitter.com/7UnwISjMa7 — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 18, 2024

The one that stands out is how Tarek Buchmann sits alone without anyone else, despite two slots being available. Another thing to notice is that Bayern have 24 players in this graphic, but the room can seat up to 27 (three lockers do not have a name next to them). Would that mean the three slots are for incoming transfers? We’ll find out in six months’ time.

Serge Gnabry being seated apart from his best mates Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka is unusual because they would be like those three kids at the back of the classroom doing all sorts of nonsense.