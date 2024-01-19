Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer warns team against looking past Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich will square off with Werder Bremen on Sunday in a match where the Bavarians will be heavily favored. However, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer does not think that anyone should be looking past Die Werderaner.

“Werder Bremen is a team with two faces and can always be dangerous. But we’re playing at home so it’s a must-win game for us. We have to continue what we started against Hoffenheim. It’s important not to drop any points because we’re still second. We have a game in hand against Union — midweek games are coming thick and fast and we simply have to win our games,” Neuer told FCBayernTV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Neuer knows that coming off of a week in Portugal that the team might need a day or two to gets its legs back. Thinking that Werder Bremen will be a cakewalk could be damaging to Bayern Munich on many levels, but especially when it comes to the Bundesliga title race. Dropping points now...against a lesser squad, would surely be something that will come back to bite the Bavarians in the long run of this season.

