Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel hoping to have three center-backs available this weekend

Bayern Munich defender Eric Dier travelled with the team to Portugal for training camp this week, but did have to leave early to attend to the birth of his child.

For coach Thomas Tuchel, the Englishman has done well so far to acclimate himself into the team both on and off the pitch.

“It was a good reason for him to leave the training camp [birth of his child]. He had 3 good training sessions. I hope he’ll be back in training on Friday. The most important thing now is that the mother and the new born baby are doing well. Hopefully on Friday we’ll have all our center-backs available in training,” Tuchel told FCBayernTV (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

With Matthijs de Ligt and Dayot Upamecano both picking up knocks this week, Dier could potentially see some action against Werder Bremen on Sunday. While Upamecano returned to training in Portugal after missing one session, De Ligt’s injury was a bit more concerning. However, the Dutchman has worked diligently to shake it off and is expected to be available on Sunday.

Regardless, Tuchel would do well to get Dier some time and rest his center-backs should the opportunity present itself.

