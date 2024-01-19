Daily Schmankerl: Is Vinicius Real Madrid’s secret weapon to get Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies?; Kylian Mbappé admits he’ll leave PSG; Real Madrid leads on Leny Yoro; Maximilian Beier staying at Hoffenheim; Jerome Boateng to Italy?; & MORE!

Is Real Madrid going to use Vinicius, Jr. as its closer in a deal for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies?

It looks like Los Blancos will at least give it a try:

Alphonso Davies has emerged as one of Real Madrid’s leading transfer targets in recent months. The Canadian superstar is seen as the need of the hour for Los Blancos’ left-back position, especially after Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy’s stagnation in level. Bayern Munich, however, have not made it easy for Real Madrid to get close to their player. The Bavarians have placed a lucrative renewal offer on the table of the player whose contract runs out in 2025, hoping to secure his future in the long term. Real Madrid are aware that they cannot compete financially with clubs with seemingly infinite funding and that the economic offer can never be the basis of their proposal. Thus, they focus their efforts on selling Davies a promising sporting project and the perks of life in Madrid. Moreover, Vinicius Jr has emerged as a key ambassador for the club in this respect. The Brazilian superstar has spoken to Davies on numerous occasions to convince him of a move.

One perceived roadblock that could prevent Real Madrid from getting a deal done with Davies is that the La Liga power is worried that it could damage its relationship with the German Rekordmeister:

Real Madrid will go all out to sign Davies in 2024, but they will not risk their relationship with Bayern Munich for the same. Despite the entry of new parties onto the fore, they wish to proceed the traditional way by reaching an agreement with the German party. The process will be expensive, but they believe that Bayern will soon resign to their situation and come to terms with the fact that Davies wishes to leave. The player has rejected their renewal proposals so far, and they will be pressed to sell hi if the same continues until June. Real Madrid’s entire strategy revolves around the player refusing to renew, and it thus remains to be seen how that progresses. If Davies is not in the final year of his contract come June, the cost of the operation would blow up exponentially.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also recently noted that Davies is a “priority target” for Real Madrid this summer:

Real Madrid consider Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies as one of their priority targets for the summer window.

Former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng is getting interest from US Salernitana:

More talks between US Salernitana and Jérôme Boateng’s agent Tolga Dirican scheduled for today!



➡️ The club is really interested in signing the 35 y/o as a free agent at least until the end of the season. Probably with an option for one more season.



No final decision at… pic.twitter.com/g2nXTohCnl — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 18, 2024

After months of speculation, Newcastle United might be bowing out of the race for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips:

Manchester City’s demands for a loan fee have seen Newcastle end their pursuit of midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Bayern Munich is in the middle of a solid run on the pitch and has been thrust into the craziness of this winter transfer window by being linked to what feels like a dozen names.

Clearly, there is a lot going on and much to talk about when it comes to the Bavarians. Let’s get right to it:

This is really “do or die” time at Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

Thomas Müller might have the best outlook and attitude of any athlete (and unfortunately, he will probably need it as this second half goes on).

Florian Wirtz might cost an insane amount.

The story of the demise of the relationship of Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich seems on-point.

Earlier in the week, we saw rumors emerge that Bayern Munich has interest in Lille’s Leny Yoro. It appears, however, that Real Madrid might be in the lead for landing the 18-year-old:

Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered Real Madrid the chance to sign French sensation Leny Yoro, valued at €80 million by LOSC Lille. According to a report by Spanish outlet Defensa Central, Leny Yoro is attracting interest from many top clubs from the Premier League apart from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. But Jorge Mendes has offered Real Madrid the chance to sign the French sensation, valued at €80 million by LOSC Lille. Many Premier League bigwigs are keen on signing Leny Yoro. The French sensation is also a target for Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. But Real Madrid will have the chance to land him, with Jorge Mendes offering his services to Los Blancos. Meanwhile, Lille will demand €80 million to part ways with him. Real Madrid will delve into the market for a centre-back in the summer transfer window. While Eder Militao will be a long-term solution at the heart of the defence, Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba, and Nacho are on the wrong side of 30. In addition, Nacho has entered the final six months of his contract with Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Alaba will return from a long-term knee injury next season. So, it behooves Real Madrid to invest in a young centre-back to be Militao’s long-term central defensive partner. Leny Yoro can thus be a viable target for Los Blancos. But Florentino Perez is not convinced about the youngster’s qualities. Shelling out €80 million on a player requires conviction. So, unless Mendes can convince Real Madrid of his valuation, a deal will unlikely materialise. But Premier League bigwigs will remain in the hunt apart from Bayern Munich and PSG.

After Bayern Munich backed out of the running for Chelsea FC defender Trevoh Chalobah, his future has been open. Now, it seems as if Fulham FC could like to bring in the 24-year-old on a loan:

⚠️ Excl. #Chalobah: Fulham want him!



➡️ Talks and ideas about a 6-months-loan with an option to buy ✔️@SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/h0A4L8A01a — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2024

After a week in Portugal, Bayern Munich is headed back to the frosty confines of the Allianz Arena.

With some time in the sun to rejuvenate and prepare for the second half of the season without any distractions, the Bavarians will seek to continue their winning ways in the Bundesliga against lowly Werder Bremen.

With just four wins through 17 match days in the league, Die Werderaner will have its work cut out for it. Let’s see what’s on tap for this episode:

Impressive Hoffenheim youngster Maximilian Beier is staying at the club, despite rumors that he could bolt for greener pastures:

❗️News Maximilian Beier: The 21 y/o talented striker has decided to stay at @tsghoffenheim in winter!



➡️ Many clubs from the Premier League and top clubs from Germany wanted to sign him now - for summer at the latest!



⚠️ Release clause of around €30m in summer ✔️



This… pic.twitter.com/eiwL6kMNqA — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2024

❗️News Maximilian Beier: The 21 y/o talented striker has decided to stay at @tsghoffenheim in winter! ➡️ Many clubs from the Premier League and top clubs from Germany wanted to sign him now - for summer at the latest! ⚠️ Release clause of around €30m in summer ✔️ This Bundesliga season: 6 goals and 4 assists! ➡️ Big goal now: EUROs 2024! @SkySportDE

The transfer/contract saga between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappé has been dragging out for months.

While there is no solution yet as to what is next for either party (both a split and an extension are conceivable at this point), Mbappé di dmake it clear that he will leave PSG at some point:

90min understands that the forward has made a pledge to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he will be the first person told about his decision whether or not to stay at the Parc des Princes, and the club itself are calm about the situation despite consistent rumours. Speaking in an interview with GQ, Mbappe has since commented on his long-term future with PSG, admitting that he will leave the club “at some point”. He said: “Many great players who have left their mark on the history of soccer have left Europe this summer and we are entering a new era in soccer. It is the normal cycle of this sport and at some point I will have to leave.”

We’re back and so is Bayern Munich — on the pitch at least. In the transfer window, the club seems a bit stuck. Only one winter transfer has been confirmed so far, and while Eric Dier is a quality depth piece, he’s not exactly a blockbuster signing. Also, tragedy struck last week as the club lost its biggest ever legend. It’s still hard to process that, but we will try to address it.

