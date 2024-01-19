Thomas Tuchel amazed by Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer everyday

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel had always admired Manuel Neuer from afar, but seeing how the superstar goalkeeper has been able to return from a devastating leg injury has completely blown the coach’s mind.

“I was kind of in shock when he told me about how he got injured and how bad his injury was — I was doubting if he could come back at this level, but I was hoping he would. I’m very happy that we trusted him and believed in him,” Tuchel told ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Once he was pain-free, he showed what level of goalkeeping he has. The winter break helped him a lot. He has a kind of an aura about him that you cannot learn. It’s not written in a book. Coming back this way after such an injury is a fantastic achievement.”

Neuer has been sensational since his return and Tuchel is now getting that firsthand experience of just how impactful that Neuer can be to a team on a day-to-day basis.