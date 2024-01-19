Germany Watch: Bayern Munich and England’s Harry Kane touts Die Mannschaft to have a strong Euro 2024 showing

For a country that is getting set to host this summer’s European Championships, the German national team would have been hoping for a far better preparation record from 2023 and this year thus far. Instead, Die Mannschaft has had an ominous rain cloud of disappointment, despair, and underachievement hanging over them for the better part of the past fourteen months or so.

An extended run of poor results led to Hansi Flick’s dismissal, but former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has not done much in his first two international breaks in charge of Die Mannschaft to fill any average fan with an adequate amount of hope and optimism. All that stands in between Germany and the start of the tournament this summer is a pair of tune-up friendlies against the likes of France and the Netherlands. After that, they share a Euro 2024 group with Scotland, Hungary, and Switzerland, playing them in group play in that exact order.

While recent evidence might not bode too well for Nagelsmann and Germany, Bayern Munich striker and England skipper Harry Kane still feels that they will be a force to be reckoned with this summer. His England side got the better of Germany the last time it really mattered at Euro 2020 in front of a packed Wembley stadium, but there are no formalities in international tournaments.

“I think Germany will be strong [at the Euros]. I know that a lot is being spoken about here and that fans are probably worried - but I think they have a really good team. As an Englishman, I would never underestimate Germany. Especially playing at home and being determined to impress and give back to the fans,” Kane explained in a recent interview with kicker (as per @iMiaSanMia).

He’ll know from experience just how big of an impact playing on home soil can be since England played almost every Euro 2020 match at Wembley, bar their 4-0 quarterfinal win over Ukraine, which was played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.