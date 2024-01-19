Harry Kane on his first months with Bayern Munich: Fan culture in Germany “blew me away”

People were expecting Harry Kane to do well at Bayern Munich. And yet nobody was expecting him to do this well so far. He’s been the mostly undisputed star of this side and has torn the Bundesliga to shreds. Yet he did face some difficulties in the beginning, struggling to really assert himself in the side and fit in. It made sense; after all, this was his first permanent transfer in professional football.

“This was the first move of my career. I probably didn’t realize how many things were involved,” Kane admits in a recent interview with Sport Bild. It’s not just about getting used to a new team, but also personal things with the family — things like applying for a work permit, schools and a house.”

But naturally the biggest problem was the complete absence of the former Tottenham player’s family. “Being away from my family was the biggest challenge of my career. Even though I’m used to being away from them during tournament camps, I’ve never been away from them for this long. Thankfully we have now moved into a house. Everything went well and I’m enjoying the new experience.”

But the risk of moving countries and uprooting his entire status as a one club man seems to have paid off for the Englishman so far. “I’m really enjoying life in the Bundesliga. The entire club, the team and the employees welcomed me and helped me settle in. I’m very happy to be part of FC Bayern — one of the biggest clubs in the world. I’ve always said that in my career I wanted to move and prove myself at the highest level. This club is characterized by its winning mentality — it feels very good to be here.”

But the best part about Germany is undoubtedly the fans along with the passion and energy they bring to liven up stadiums. And Harry Kane knows that well. “German football has some of the most passionate fans I’ve ever seen. The fan culture in Germany blew me away from the start. I’m enjoying the new stadiums, the new environments. The way fans conduct themselves is fascinating.”