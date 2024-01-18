Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 28 — Do or die time for Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern Munich?; Thomas Müller is the real mentality monster; Florian Wirtz isn’t moving yet; Wrapping up Fargo and Marvel chatter; plus MORE!

Bayern Munich is in the middle of a solid run on the pitch and has been thrust into the craziness of this winter transfer window by being linked to what feels like a dozen names.

Clearly, there is a lot going on and much to talk about when it comes to the Bavarians. Let’s get right to it:

This is really “do or die” time at Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

Thomas Müller might have the best outlook and attitude of any athlete (and unfortunately, he will probably need it as this second half goes on).

Florian Wirtz might cost an insane amount.

The story of the demise of the relationship of Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich seems on-point.

Thoughts on the season finale of Fargo, an update on where I stand with the Marvel Odyssey.

