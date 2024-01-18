 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 3, Episode 28 — Do or die time for Matthijs de Ligt at Bayern Munich?; Thomas Müller is the real mentality monster; Florian Wirtz isn’t moving yet; Wrapping up Fargo and Marvel chatter; plus MORE!

It was a busy week for Bayern Munich (well, in terms of news and travel).

By CSmith1919
/ new
FC Bayern München v TSG Hoffenheim - Bundesliga Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Bayern Munich is in the middle of a solid run on the pitch and has been thrust into the craziness of this winter transfer window by being linked to what feels like a dozen names.

Clearly, there is a lot going on and much to talk about when it comes to the Bavarians. Let’s get right to it:

  • This is really “do or die” time at Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.
  • Thomas Müller might have the best outlook and attitude of any athlete (and unfortunately, he will probably need it as this second half goes on).
  • Florian Wirtz might cost an insane amount.
  • The story of the demise of the relationship of Robert Lewandowski and Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich seems on-point.
  • Thoughts on the season finale of Fargo, an update on where I stand with the Marvel Odyssey.

