Frans Krätzig growing more and more likely to leave Bayern Munich on loan

The preseason of the 2023/24 season seems so long ago, doesn’t it? It is, after all, when Frans Krätzig took advantage of new signing Raphaël Guerreiro’s injury and used his appearances in Bayern Munich’s few friendlies to impress coach Thomas Tuchel, particularly coming up trumps against Liverpool by scoring an outrageous goal in added time to win Bayern the game.

Suddenly, Krätzig went to just another youth player to Bayern’s outstanding young prospect. He became a full time member of the senior team, and even got some minutes off of the bench. But all good things come to an end and so Krätzig found himself receiving less and less game time the longer the season wore on. It was clear for all that Krätzig would need to find that game time elsewhere.

But where will that be? Reporter Kevin Sauvage claims, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, that Standard de Liége are looking to sign the youngster on loan until the end of the season, with some clubs in the 2. Bundesliga also interested. Florian Plettenberg then joined in, claiming that the contact from the Belgian Pro League side was there, but that Krätzig prefers to move to a club in either the first or second division of the Bundesliga.

In order to keep whatever momentum he has left going, a move is likely to benefit Krätzig. Hopefully this can be done soon and all will turn out well for him.