Bayern Munich targeting a promising 24-year old Italian center-back

Historically, Italy has been a factory for defenders.

By LoneStar249
Alessandro Buongiorno of Torino FC gestures during the Serie... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Bayern Munich has focused a great deal on improving the defense during the January transfer window. Bayern has added a veteran center-back in Eric Dier and is actively pursuing potential targets at right-back, namely PSG’s Nordi Mukiele.

A new report from FootMercato indicates that Bayern is looking to swoop in and steal Torino center back Alessandro Buongiorno away from AC Milan. Buongiorno has been a rock in central defense for Torino during the past two seasons.

While working on finalizing a deal for Nordi Mukiele, Bayern have also shown a serious interest in Torino centre-back Alessandro Buongiorno (24), especially with Matthijs de Ligt’s injury problems. Milan are currently leading the race for the Italy international and want to close a deal as soon as possible [@VFeuillette75, @sebnonda]

The 24-year old Italian has seen his market value (€22M) double since he signed a five-year deal with Torino over the summer.

It seems unlikely that Torino would let Buongiorno leave in January unless they received an overpriced offer, considering that Torino is only sitting middle of the table because of their defensive performances. Only relegation zone teams, Empoli and Salernitana, have scored fewer goals than Torino.

