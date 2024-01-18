Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller believes Germany can still win Euro 2024

The German national team has been in shambles ever since the 2018 World Cup and has never really recovered from this humiliation. Now on their third manager since then, Julian Nagelsmann has an enormous challenge to make Germany champions once again. Despite the disbelief and distrust from critics and fans, there is still someone who believes in this team. That is Thomas Müller.

When asked about the team’s possibility of winning the tournament, Müller was confident in Germany. “We can do it, yes. I remain confident. And yet everyone involved in German football and especially us players have to get off our high horse to some extent. There’s no doubt that we can win games against Austria or Japan. But we must be aware that it just can’t be done by itself. We have lost the sense that, even as Germany, we have to push our limits at every moment on the pitch,” Müller told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

There is indeed no shortage of quality players. The problem is unanimous to all viewers, mentality and chemistry. Müller addressing this shows a sign of the right direction, if they team can reunite for this home tournament. Speaking of reuniting, the Bayern Munich legend also mentioned a potential Toni Kroos’ comeback. Müller trusts the coaching team to put together the right team, but in his opinion Toni Kroos “is always welcome.”