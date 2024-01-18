Bayern Munich re-ups Grayson Dettoni, Vincent Manuba, and Maximilian Schuhbauer

Per an announcement on the club website, Bayern Munich has reach new deals with youth players Grayson Dettoni, Vincent Manuba, and Maximilian Schuhbauer:

FC Bayern has extended the contracts with young players Vincent Manuba , Grayson Dettoni and Maximilian Schuhbauer. Both the two amateur players Manuba (born July 1, 2005) and Dettoni (born June 29, 2005) as well as U-19 player Schuhbauer (born February 3, 2006) signed a new working paper with the German record champions until June 2026.

Bayern Munich campus sporting director Halil Altintop was thrilled to make the announcement.

“We are pleased that we were able to extend the contracts with these guys. All three have been with us at the academy for a long time and have been playing for our youth teams for many years. Vince and Grayson have already had a few appearances with our amateurs, Max, a 2006 player, plays regularly in our U-19s. We are excited about their further development steps,” said Altintop

FCBayern.com also provided a breakdown on each player for those unfamiliar with the youngsters: