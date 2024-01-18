Bayern Munich re-ups Grayson Dettoni, Vincent Manuba, and Maximilian Schuhbauer

Per an announcement on the club website, Bayern Munich has reach new deals with youth players Grayson Dettoni, Vincent Manuba, and Maximilian Schuhbauer:
FC Bayern has extended the contracts with young players Vincent Manuba , Grayson Dettoni and Maximilian Schuhbauer. Both the two amateur players Manuba (born July 1, 2005) and Dettoni (born June 29, 2005) as well as U-19 player Schuhbauer (born February 3, 2006) signed a new working paper with the German record champions until June 2026.
Bayern Munich campus sporting director Halil Altintop was thrilled to make the announcement.
“We are pleased that we were able to extend the contracts with these guys. All three have been with us at the academy for a long time and have been playing for our youth teams for many years. Vince and Grayson have already had a few appearances with our amateurs, Max, a 2006 player, plays regularly in our U-19s. We are excited about their further development steps,” said Altintop
FCBayern.com also provided a breakdown on each player for those unfamiliar with the youngsters:
Vincent Manuba, born in Gräfelfing, moved to FC Bayern in 2016. In the current season, the 18-year-old right-back has made 20 appearances for the amateurs and U-19s of the German record champions.
The American Grayson Dettoni, who comes from Virginia, has been at home at the FC Bayern Campus since 2017. The 1.95 meter tall central defender began his football career at San Diego Surf before coming to Germany with his family at the age of ten.
Maximilian Schuhbauer, born in Dachau, Upper Bavaria, moved to the FC Bayern Campus in 2019 and has since played through all of the German record champions’ youth teams. In the current season, the right-back has made 13 appearances in the Junior Bundesliga and the UEFA Youth League.
