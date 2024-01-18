Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel praises Mathys Tel’s talent, hopes he “finds the right attitude again”

For a time being, Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel was comfortably the best super sub in the world. It was incredible how he would come off the bench and get something done. Downing Bayern’s cursed consistent conquerors Borussia Mönchengladbach, bagging a crucial assist against title rivals Bayer Leverkusen, a game winning goal to down Manchester United in the Champions League...those are only a few moments of a player who has started no league games and yet used his minutes to full effect.

At least, that’s how he started the season. Recently, Tel has suffered a recent drop in game time, appearing in just 3 of the last 7 Bundesliga games and playing just 53 minutes. But why? Why would you stop bringing the most effective super sub in the world off the bench?

In an interview with ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Tuchel sought to detail what caused Tel’s phenomenal season to diminish a little: “He could not keep it up. I could also understand, sometimes it felt very unfair to him to not get a chance to start - we kept him on the bench because he had a huge impact off the bench and decided many games for us. [Tel] was so decisive for us.”

In fact, the Frenchman was so decisive that Tuchel acknowledged that a starting spot would have been “deserved”. “There were some moments where he deserved to start where decisions went against him.”

And you can only deserve a start without starting at all for so long without frustration inevitably creeping in. “Later in the season, I felt he was taking it a bit harder than at the beginning of the season, which is very normal. You do your job [again and again], you want your reward and yet the four guys who mainly started for us were also very good and deserved to stay on the pitch. So he struggled a little bit and it did not come so easy for him at the end of the first half of the season.”

But the former Stade Rennes youngster has already demonstrated he can bring the right mindset and Tuchel hopes Tel can find it again. “I hope he finds the right attitude again. I like when they are impatient but not be too impatient because that affects your mood, your creativity. Hopefully we can find the right moments to bring [Tel] on because he has this raw type of energy as a striker that you find very, very rarely. He has this raw physicality, this huge power in his body. His finishing is very, very good. It’s our job to keep him going.”

But even if he finds that balanced mindset again, it’s still so early in Tel’s career and he still has time to find his place in the Bayern squad. “He’s still finding his style, his position with us, it’s not 100% there yet. His self confidence and finishing are outstanding for that age.”