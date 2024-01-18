Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich scoping Theo Hernandez?; More info on Newcastle’s interest in Joshua Kimmich; Manchester United eyeing Karim Benzema?; “The sky is the limit” at Tottenham Hotspur; Eintracht Frankfurt close with Hugo Ektike?; & MORE!

While Joshua Kimmich’s future at Bayern Munich might seem more in doubt than ever, the Germany international making a move to Newcastle United would be....crazy, right?

Right?

Well...not to Newcastle itself per some reports. It appears that the Magpies really want to make a run at Kimmich:

Newcastle United could be set to make an audacious bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich, as the Magpies look to strengthen their squad to qualify for Europe once again. Sport Bild claim that the Bundesliga side could be open to negotiate over the German star’s future. Newcastle have come under pressure this season with an injury-ravaged squad struggling to maintain good results across the Champions League and Premier League. Kimmich has just 18 months remaining on his deal and Bayern are keen not to see a repeat of the situation that allowed Toni Kroos move to Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2014. Bild report however, that the 28-year-old is not interested in a move this month but is open to a departure when the summer arrives. The German international has a reported value in excess of £40million, a fee Newcastle have been willing to pay in recent windows. The Saudi-owned side signed Tonali in a £55m deal in the summer, before he was later banned for breaching betting rules in Italy, in addition to Harvey Barnes for £38m and Tino Livramento for a fee up to £35m.

While Newcastle has unlimited funds, it is up against some Financial Fair Play Regulations and must tread lightly. As for Kimmich, there is undoubtedly some disconnect with head coach Thomas Tuchel, but the midfielder does not seem like likely to leave Bavaria at this point.

If he does, it would seem that Newcastle would be far down on his list of potential destinations — especially when considering that Manchester City, Liverpool FC, Manchester United, FC Barcelona, and Real Madrid are also reportedly interested in Kimmich.

Manchester United is reportedly thinking about making a move for Karim Benzema:

Manchester United are exploring a six-month loan deal for Al Ittihad striker Karim Benzema, who has been banished from the Saudi side after failing to report for training.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United will have some competition for Benzema. Both Lyon and Real Madrid are glancing over at the striker:

The Red Devils will have to fend off interest from Benzema’s former employers, with Lyon and Real Madrid both keen on their own loan deal for the veteran striker.

For what it is worth, Benzema might be open to a move:

Breaking: Karim Benzema is exploring his options in the January transfer window after six underwhelming months at Al Ittihad, sources have told @LaurensJulien.



The Premier League could be an option for Benzema, with multiple clubs, including Chelsea, showing interest. pic.twitter.com/FB1WGiPIry — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 17, 2024

Related Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel does a Karim Benzema by wearing a hand bandage

After a week in Portugal, Bayern Munich is headed back to the frosty confines of the Allianz Arena.

With some time in the sun to rejuvenate and prepare for the second half of the season without any distractions, the Bavarians will seek to continue their winning ways in the Bundesliga against lowly Werder Bremen.

With just four wins through 17 match days in the league, Die Werderaner will have its work cut out for it. Let’s see what’s on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s training camp in Portugal and who might emerge to play in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

A prediction on the match.

With the future of Alphonso Davies at least somewhat in doubt at Bayern Munich, the club could be looking at some alternatives. Per one report, AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez — brother of former Bayern Munich star Lucas Hernandez — could be back on the club’s radar:

AC Milan are waiting to see what Theo Hernandez thinks about his future at the club with both Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain expected to make moves for him in the summer, a report claims. As has been reported by Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News), the Rossoneri are aware that they must focus on Hernandez and his happiness at the club during the rest of the season. He is going to be out of contract with Milan in the summer of 2026, meaning interest in him is only going to grow from this point onwards. Last summer, Bayern and PSG were very interested in the Frenchman but Milan could repel the interest, largely thanks to making so much money from the sale of Sandro Tonali. That interest is expected to return in the coming summer, especially given Bayern could be set to lose Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid. Milan would like to see Hernandez sign a new contract given he is a crucial member of the team, even more so now that he can also play at centre-back when needed. They are likely to discuss a contract extension with him in the summer, but his desires will ultimately be the deciding factor.

Eintracht Frankfurt has been doing a dance with Paris Saint-Germain attacker Huge Ektike for a while now, but things could be progressing toward a deal...just very slowly:

In a personal conversation, Hugo #Ekitike has convinced and impressed the Eintracht bosses ✔️



➡️ However, there is still NO total verbal agreement

➡️ Frankfurt believes in his potential, and salary sacrifice is possible for the player.



⚠️ Due to other reports: His salary… pic.twitter.com/UX2GpK8dCx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2024

In a personal conversation, Hugo #Ekitike has convinced and impressed the Eintracht bosses ✔️ ➡️ However, there is still NO total verbal agreement ➡️ Frankfurt believes in his potential, and salary sacrifice is possible for the player. ⚠️ Due to other reports: His salary package is around €6-7m GROSS/year! NOT net! #SGE For Frankfurt he would need to waive at least 50%. @SkySportDE

We’re back and so is Bayern Munich — on the pitch at least. In the transfer window, the club seems a bit stuck. Only one winter transfer has been confirmed so far, and while Eric Dier is a quality depth piece, he’s not exactly a blockbuster signing. Also, tragedy struck last week as the club lost its biggest ever legend. It’s still hard to process that, but we will try to address it.

In this podcast, INNN and Samrin talk about the following:

What do we think of Bayern Munich’s winter transfer business so far?

Is Eric Dier and (potentially) Nordi Mukiele enough for the team?

Why does Bayern Munich seem to want a complete paradigm shift in the squad? Is that why the club is saving money?

Joshua Kimmich might want to leave this summer now.

Is Alphonso Davies really ready to move to Real Madrid?

How other players — Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, etc. — could all be on the move in the summer.

Why is Thomas Tuchel been given this much power in squad planning?

End note: Our thoughts on the passing of Der Kaiser.

Chelsea FC defender Trevoh Chalobah was linked to Bayern Munich for weeks, but thing cooled off. Now, Napoli could make a move for the 24-year-old:

On his way out of Chelsea could be center-back Trevoh Chalobah, who has attracted interest from Napoli.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United could also be in the running for Chalobah:

Manchester United are interested in signing Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is free to leave Stamford Bridge.

Radu Drăgușin chose a move to Tottenham Hotspur over transferring to Bayern Munich and now thinks his new home has great potential:

Tottenham new boy Radu Dragusin believes “the sky is the limit” after turning down Bayern Munich to join Ange Postecoglou’s side. Having completed the loan signing of Germany forward Timo Werner last week, the north London club won the race to sign the Romania defender from under the noses of the Bundesliga giants. Dragusin signed a six-and-a-half-year deal at Spurs after rejecting Bayern’s advances in a move that could eventually see Genoa receive up to £25million. Asked if it was correct he had spurned Bayern, the 21-year-old said: “Yes, that is right. “I chose Tottenham because I felt it was the right step for me and I had a really good conversation with the coach. I saw that they wanted me from a long time ago, like one month before the transfer window, so I thought this is the right choice for me. I really believe in this team and that it is a good environment for me to continue my career and to progress in this incredible stadium and teammates. My dream was to play in the Premier League, so that was part of it,” he said of the decision to join Tottenham. I think the team here, the guys here, are on a good trajectory. I felt joining them can help me a lot. The sky is the limit. We hope we will be as high as possible in the league and we can then see from there.”

Bayern Munich got off to a winning start for the second half of the season as it downed Hoffenheim 3-0 in a match that was sometimes frustrating for fans of the Bavarians.

Defensively, Bayern Munich was very solid for most of the match, but did — perhaps — get a little lucky. Attacking-wise, Bayern Munich left something to be desire for portions of the game, but did manage to look sensational at other points.

Let’s see what Marcus and Chuck have to say about the match. Here is what we have on tap:

A look at the starting XI, which saw Leon Goretzka sent to the bench in favor of Raphaël Guerreiro:

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

Takes on how Bayern Munich played, what was good...what needs some work.

Why Hoffenheim was a tough match-up and could surprise some people in the second half of the season.

Some thoughts on the Eric Dier transfer.

VfB Stuttgart attacker Serhou Guirassy does not want to leave the club this month:

News Serhou #Guirassy: He wants to stay @VfB in winter! Stuttgart bosses informed about the decision of the 27 y/o top striker!



➡️ If nothing extraordinary happens with other clubs until Deadline Day (Injuries etc. and unexpected crazy offers etc.) then this decision is… pic.twitter.com/pJS2mvkE5k — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2024