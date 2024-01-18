Harry Kane respects Robert Lewandowski’s legacy at Bayern Munich, still wants to break his records

Being two of the best strikers of this generations, you would think that Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane and FC Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski would have had more than a few chances to talk at length and spend some time together.

However, the high-scoring duo have only met “a few times” and really did not have extensive time to chat.

Still, Kane knows and understands what Lewandowski achieved at Bayern Munich.

“I met him a few times. Once at a commercial shoot and once we ran into each other at the airport. He did a lot for this club. But regardless of Lewandowski, whoever set records before you at the club - of course you try to get the best out of yourself, set your own records and break these records. But I’m not thinking about that, I just want to play,” Kane told kicker (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “The media and the fans can talk about everything else. Robert rightly has an extremely high status here, he has set the bar high. It was a good start for me. And hopefully when we get to March or April, I’ll be a little bit closer to his records.”

With 22 goals in 16 Bundesliga games (and 26 goals in 23 games overall) is well on his way to matting a new standard for the Bundesliga — taking down Lewandowski’s record in the process.

There is no doubt, however, that Kane would trade all of those goals for trophies — his primary motivation for transferring to Bayern Munich from Tottenham Hotspur.