Mr. Bayern Munich: Thomas Müller on his decision to extend until 2025

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller is a living legend on and off the pitch, and with a contract extension to 2025, is at a point where he can sit back and reflect on his career.

Müller will be 35 by the time his current contract concludes — will that be it for the Raumdeuter? It is a topic that appears to be on his mind, as was whether or not to stay with the club where he has been all his professional career. Müller sat down recently in an interview for Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) to share his thought process for this latest extension.

“FC Bayern is an extremely important part of my life. And that will also be the case when at some point I won’t be playing here anymore. Stats [appearances] are not the most important thing for me — it’s the experiences and moments I had with the team, the club and the fans. I’m very much looking forward to what’s still to come,” Müller shared.

As for his contract? Müller picked a very interesting moment to spotlight.

“It was a process. My contract was running until 2024,” Müller explained. “It would’ve also been a nice end to my career with the Euros at home. But last season at Bayern was, let’s say, turbulent. There was also the World Cup where we had expected more. I had a few physical issues from April to July. When the body doesn’t want anymore, it gets tough. Then you have to think about it. Once I was pain-free again, I got the joy of being on the pitch everyday back.

“If there was a moment,then maybe the France game under Rudi Völler. Full house in Dortmund, a European Championship atmosphere, fans were there again and my goal in the 2-1 win was another decisive action. That was a great feeling. You think to yourself: ‘This is so much fun, so why not continue?’”

Bayern fans will be thankful for the opportunity to enjoy watching him for at least one more season to come. His head coach, Thomas Tuchel, recently said “Bayern Munich” instead of Müller’s name in relaying a story of how Müller rallied the troops ahead of Bayern’s title-winning match at the end of last season. And why not, after all: the man is Mr. Bayern through and through.