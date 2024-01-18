 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new podcast episode is live! We discuss the winter transfer window so far, and whether Bayern Munich has been making the right moves. Is the club heading for a summer reshuffle? Give it a listen!

Filed under:

“Benchmark among center-backs”: Bayern Munich players honor Franz Beckenbauer

A day to remember the Kaiser.

By zippy86
/ new
football, Bundesliga, 1975/1976, Stadium am Boekelberg, Borussia Moenchengladbach versus FC Bayern Munich 4:1, scene of the match, Franz Beckenbauer (FCB) Photo by Werner OTTO/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Danke Franz. The words were emblazoned on the front of the Bayern Munich players’ jerseys — and seared in the hearts of fans all around the world — for Friday’s Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim. The start of the Rückrunde would serve as an occasion to honor the man known as Der Kaiser, Franz Beckenbauer: a Bayern, Germany, and footballing legend, who had recently passed.

“We wanted to go out, give everything, get the win – for him too. He is a big legend and icon of football,” said young Bayern star Jamal Musiala afterwards, as captured by Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau.

Center-back Matthijs de Ligt added, of the giant who had set the standard for his position: “He was a role model for me. He is the benchmark among center-backs.” (Comments captured via Az’s Maximilian Koch.)

The Kaiser’s Gute Freunde rang out as the players took the field, and an emotional Allianz Arena observed a moment of silence for the departed maestro.

After the dust settled, the Bavarians emerged with a clean sheet and as 3-0 victors. As modern-day club icon Thomas Müller put it:

Three points for Franz.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s 3-0 victory over Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga? Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works — Postgame Show on Spotify or below:

In This Stream

Bayern Munich vs Hoffenheim: 2023/24 Bundesliga full coverage

View all 29 stories

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works