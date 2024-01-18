“Benchmark among center-backs”: Bayern Munich players honor Franz Beckenbauer

Danke Franz. The words were emblazoned on the front of the Bayern Munich players’ jerseys — and seared in the hearts of fans all around the world — for Friday’s Bundesliga match against Hoffenheim. The start of the Rückrunde would serve as an occasion to honor the man known as Der Kaiser, Franz Beckenbauer: a Bayern, Germany, and footballing legend, who had recently passed.

“We wanted to go out, give everything, get the win – for him too. He is a big legend and icon of football,” said young Bayern star Jamal Musiala afterwards, as captured by Sky Sport journalist Kerry Hau.

Center-back Matthijs de Ligt added, of the giant who had set the standard for his position: “He was a role model for me. He is the benchmark among center-backs.” (Comments captured via Az’s Maximilian Koch.)

The Kaiser’s Gute Freunde rang out as the players took the field, and an emotional Allianz Arena observed a moment of silence for the departed maestro.

After the dust settled, the Bavarians emerged with a clean sheet and as 3-0 victors. As modern-day club icon Thomas Müller put it:

Drei Punkte für den Franz ⚽️❤️ pic.twitter.com/fis8AvcIFe — Thomas Müller (@esmuellert_) January 12, 2024

Three points for Franz.

