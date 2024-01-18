Report: Manchester United inquire for Bayern Munich target Ronald Araújo

As Bayern Munich navigates the January transfer window, the club is keeping one eye on the summer as well. Despite securing a loan for Tottenham Hotspur center-back Eric Dier, the long-term picture at center-back still appears to be incomplete.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel is said to be targeting FC Barcelona center-back Ronald Araújo, and a new report from Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg indicates that the Bavarians will have competition.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Manchester United have joined Bayern in the race for Ronald Araújo and inquired about the player. January move is unrealistic, but he remains in focus for the summer window. Araújo is still Bayern’s top target for the summer [@Plettigoal, @SkySportNews]

The 24-year-old Uruguayan is expected to fetch a major transfer fee and perhaps indicates that Tuchel is not content with the current roster. If Araújo joins, even if Bayern moves to a back three, it is possible that one of Dayot Upamecano, Kim Min-jae, and Matthijs de Ligt will be moving on.