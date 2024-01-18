Report: Bayern Munich exploring Nordi Mukiele contingency plans as transfer deadline looms

Could Bayern Munich be leaving it late in the January transfer window yet again?

The Bavarians are pursuing Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele, but according to kicker journalist Greg Holzner, no agreement is forthcoming and there are other players in the picture.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

In addition to Nordi Mukiele, Bayern have other candidates for the right-back position with whom they’re holding talks. A quick agreement this week would be surprising. The aspects of a deal have to fit all parties involved [@georg_holzner, @kicker]

Bayern has already added Tottenham Hotspur defender Eric Dier, but with right-back Noussair Mazraoui currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations, more defensive reinforcements could be forthcoming.

Mukiele, who at 26 has already featured as a regular starter for both Paris and RB Leipzig, is looks to be an ideal profile who offers ability at both center-back and right-back. If a deal falls through Bayern, do not have much time to secure an alternative before the window closes at the end of the month.

But last January, a quickfire double swoop for João Cancelo from Manchester City and former Ajax defender Daley Blind emerged in the closing days. Do not count out a similar flurry of late action.