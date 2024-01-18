 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NEW PODCAST ALERT! Our new podcast episode is live! Check out our Bavarian Podcast Works -- Preview Show for Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen!

Filed under:

Report: Bayern Munich eye two more center-backs, Manchester United also in the race

Wait, more center-backs?

By zippy86 Updated
/ new
France v Gibraltar: Group B - UEFA EURO 2024 European Qualifiers Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Now this is a strange one.

A report has emerged that Bayern Munich is hopping into the center-back transfer again, looking to out-muscle Manchester United on 24-year-old French defender Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice) while maintaining interest in another Ligue 1 talent, 25-year-old Austrian international Kevin Danso (Lens).

The report comes from Jacque Talbot of FootballTransfers.com, who writes:

Informed Bayern Munich are looking to beat Man Utd in the pursuit of highly sought-after Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, while Lens’ Kevin Danso is also liked by Bundesliga club.

It is puzzling because Bayern has an apparent need at right-back, as well as both a primary target (Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele) and alternative options yet to be explored. The Bavarians have secured Harry Kane’s former Tottenham Hotspur teammate and fellow English international Eric Dier for the center-back position in the short-term, and are said to be eyeing FC Barcelona star Ronald Araújo (also along with Manchester United) in the summer transfer window.

Would adding another center-back help or hinder either of these aims? Perhaps a Thomas Tuchel back three is sooner in the plans than we all thought. Or maybe this is all smoke and no fire.

More From Bavarian Football Works

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bavarian Football Works Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Bayern Munich news from Bavarian Football Works