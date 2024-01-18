Report: Bayern Munich eye two more center-backs, Manchester United also in the race

Now this is a strange one.

A report has emerged that Bayern Munich is hopping into the center-back transfer again, looking to out-muscle Manchester United on 24-year-old French defender Jean-Clair Todibo (Nice) while maintaining interest in another Ligue 1 talent, 25-year-old Austrian international Kevin Danso (Lens).

The report comes from Jacque Talbot of FootballTransfers.com, who writes:

Informed Bayern Munich are looking to beat Man Utd in the pursuit of highly sought-after Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo, while Lens’ Kevin Danso is also liked by Bundesliga club.

It is puzzling because Bayern has an apparent need at right-back, as well as both a primary target (Paris Saint-Germain’s Nordi Mukiele) and alternative options yet to be explored. The Bavarians have secured Harry Kane’s former Tottenham Hotspur teammate and fellow English international Eric Dier for the center-back position in the short-term, and are said to be eyeing FC Barcelona star Ronald Araújo (also along with Manchester United) in the summer transfer window.

Would adding another center-back help or hinder either of these aims? Perhaps a Thomas Tuchel back three is sooner in the plans than we all thought. Or maybe this is all smoke and no fire.