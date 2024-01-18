Sven Ulreich content with role at Bayern Munich, hopes to get to 100 career appearances

Earlier this season, Bayern Munich’s Sven Ulreich filled in admirably for Manuel Neuer as the captain recovered and rehabbed from his long-term leg injury.

Ulreich has long accepted his role behind Neuer, who is regarded by many as this generation’s best goalkeeper. It is a position on the squad that Ulreich always was comfortable with.

“When FC Bayern wanted to bring me from Stuttgart, the first thing I thought was: ‘Wow! Cool! Bayern!’ But then, in the next moment, I realized: Number two? I was 26 and that wasn’t in my career plan. But after pondering for a few nights, I saw the offer as a great opportunity for me to make progress,” Ulreich told Säbener51 (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I was able to learn a lot from working with Manu and this world-class team every day. I realized that some people might not want to understand that. But for me it was a step forward.”

“I wanted to gain experience that would help me progress and open new doors for me. But then everything developed in a way that I have been extending my contract again and again since then. I played regularly and always felt the trust in me here. Over time, the team, the club, the environment and everything have grown on me. I see it as a privilege to be able to work here as number two.”

Despite his status behind Neuer, Ulreich has racked up 98 appearances over the years — and he would love to hit triple digits.

“I’m really proud of that. I hope I can add a couple more games so I can reach 100,” said Ulreich.

Ulreich felt the appreciation for his performance during the club’s annual general meeting, where he received a rousing round if applause.

“I was of course pleased that the members appreciated what I’m doing for the club. That’s why this means a lot to me. I have always said that FC Bayern is family to me,” said Ulreich.

Looking for more thoughts and analysis on Bayern Munich’s upcoming Rückrunde and analysis on who might be leaving the club next summer? Check out our latest Bavarian Podcast Works Show on Spotify or below: