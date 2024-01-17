Thomas Tuchel confirms there’s no updates in Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Nordi Mukiele

Eric Dier is still the only winter signing that Bayern Munich has made since the January transfer window open.

Elsewhere in the transfer market, Bayern has been hot on the heels of Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele, as he perfectly fits the profile that Thomas Tuchel is looking for. The club is in need of defensive reinforcements with the number of injuries they have experienced so far this season and having both Kim Min-jae and Noussair Mazraoui away from international duty for South Korea and Morocco.

Not to mention, losing both Benjamin Pavard and Josip Stanišić saw that Bayern lost two players that have the ability to play both as a center-back, or a right-back. Specifically, the pair of players both favored the right side as far as being a wide-back, which is part of what makes Mukiele the perfect option right now.

Despite Tuchel’s strong desire to get Mukiele to put pen to paper for either a permanent or loan deal this winter, the Bayern boss confirmed that there are currently no updates with regards to the potential move from Bayern’s training camp in Portugal. “There’s no news yet. If anything is going to happen at all, regardless of the deal, then it doesn’t help to talk about it before, otherwise you’ll upset all parties involved - and of course we don’t want that. I have a lot of trust in Christoph Freund. We know what we want and we’re trying to make things possible,” Tuchel explained to Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch (via @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel is trying to do the diplomatic thing by not revealing any details that he may or may not be aware of behind the scenes, but there is certainly mounting pressure on sporting director Christoph Freund to get more business done before the end of the month. Tuchel had a preference to getting most of said business done before the team’s trip to Portugal, but that is now a possibility that has gone out the window.