Report: Bayern Munich could be eyeing Xavi Simons for wing

According to a report form Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich is taking a look at RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons.

Simons, who is on loan with Die Roten Bullen from Paris Saint-Germain, has tallied six goals and nine assists in 26 games across all competitions this season and is capable of playing right-wing, left-wing, or as an attacking midfielder:

Xavi Simons (20) is on Bayern’s list. The Dutchman is currently on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG. Leipzig are working on extending the loan until 2025. The player and Paris have not made a final decision yet. Several other top clubs are also keeping an eye on Simons’ situation.

Would Simons be a complementary option to Thomas Tuchel’s squad or would he be a player brought in to replace an existing attacker? Well, Abendzeitung thinks that Simons would take over for Serge Gnabry as an option for Tuchel to play at right-wing. Admittedly, though, getting Simons might prove to be a tough task given the price tag that PSG would put on Simons. Other clubs like Inter Milan, FC Barcelona, and Arsenal FC also reportedly have interest in the 20-year-old:

Gnabry is currently injured, but his status under Tuchel does appear to be somewhat in doubt. Still, the Germany international has proven in the past that he can be an effective and productive player and paying that much for a replacement might not exactly be in the business plan for the Bavarians.