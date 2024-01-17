Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. Werder Bremen (Bundesliga)

After a week in Portugal, Bayern Munich is headed back to the frosty confines of the Allianz Arena.

With some time in the sun to rejuvenate and prepare for the second half of the season without any distractions, the Bavarians will seek to continue their winning ways in the Bundesliga against lowly Werder Bremen.

With just four wins through 17 match days in the league, Die Werderaner will have its work cut out for it. Let’s see what’s on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team is in the table.

Some thoughts on Bayern Munich’s training camp in Portugal and who might emerge to play in Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI.

A prediction on the match.

