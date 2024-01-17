Training Report: Bayern Munich dodges storm by practicing in hotel; Injury to Matthijs de Ligt not serious; Dayot Upamecano back in training; Thomas Tuchel happy with effort at camp; and MORE!

Bayern Munich shipped off to Portugal to avoid the cold weather, but now the team is just trying to avoid ending up all wet.

A storm forced the squad to practice at the hotel, but the team did make it outdoors for the second session.

Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch captured all the comings-and-goings of that news in a tweet, which also stated that Dayot Upamecano’s injury was nothing serious:

Heftiger Sturm heute Vormittag in Faro und Umgebung. Die Bayern trainieren am Vormittag im Hotel, am Nachmittag dann draußen auf dem Platz. #Upamecano soll wieder dabei sein. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) January 17, 2024

Heavy storm in Faro and surrounding areas this morning. Bayern train in the hotel in the morning and then outside on the pitch in the afternoon. #Upamecano should be there again. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung

#Upamecano comes to training #FCBayern . #DeLigt should probably do a little something again. @Abendzeitung

De Ligt has already made great progress and could be ready for Bremen

There is good news in camp! The injury to center-back Matthijs de Ligt might only keep him out of the Werder Bremen match this weekend, per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

Matthijs de Ligt is expected to be unavailable against Bremen on Sunday but should resume team training afterward … Nothing serious! @Sky_Torben | @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/BiWytfPtlp — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 17, 2024

However, Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch is reporting that De Ligt could actually be ready in time for this weekend’s match if there are not any setbacks:

Zudem gibt Tuchel Entwarnung bei #DeLigt, auch der Verteidiger könnte schon Freitag wieder trainieren und damit gegen Bremen zur Verfügung stehen. #FCBayern — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) January 17, 2024

Tuchel also gives the all-clear at #DeLigt , and the defender could also train again on Friday and therefore be available against Bremen. #FCBayern

De Ligt already started to do some running, while Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was doing his work on the exercise bike:

Bayern’s last session in the training camp. Choupo-Moting cycles, de Ligt jogs. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung

Kimmich adds another kid to his futsal squad

Joshua Kimmich did not travel to Portugal with the squad due to the impending birth of another child. Per Tuchel, mother and child are doing fine after the birth:

Tuchel verrät: #Kimmich ist wieder Papa geworden, Mutter und Kind wohlauf. Freitag soll Kimmich wieder trainieren mit der Mannschaft. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung pic.twitter.com/4hTyYDzuHr — Maximilian Koch (@_kochmaximilian) January 17, 2024

Tuchel reveals: #Kimmich has become a dad again, mother and child are doing well. Kimmich is supposed to train with the team again on Friday. #FCBayern @Abendzeitung

The big question is if Kimmich can get up to a starting XI. Keep putting in that work, Josh!

Tuchel pleased with camp effort

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel was happy with how his team trained this week.

“It was very good. The team has trained very well. I love training camps because we train then stay together, so the energy stays in the group. We trained at a very high level and tomorrow we fly back home,” Tuchel said (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Tuchel also talked over the progress of Eric Dier before he left to attend the birth of his child.

“It was a good reason for him to leave the training camp [birth of his child]. He had three good training sessions. I hope he’ll be back in training on Friday. The most important thing now is that the mother and the new born baby are doing well. Hopefully on Friday we’ll have all our center-backs available in training,” said Tuchel.

Tuchel got a chuckle of sporting director Christoph Freund showing up late in camp, but made light of the executive not securing another transfer.

“He didn’t bring any player with him, which is normally unacceptable, but we’ll give him another pass,” said Tuchel.

