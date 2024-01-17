 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Napoli swoops into lead for Bayern Munich target Matija Popović

Outside forces might be pointing the player to Napoli.

Serbia v Italy - UEFA European Under-17 Championship Finals 2023 Photo by Ben McShane - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern Munich has been linked to teenage sensation Matija Popović for roughly a week now, but the free agent attacker looks like he could be on his way to signing a deal with Napoli.

While the player is said to want to make the move to Bayern Munich, those surrounding him appear to be guiding him to the Serie A club per Sky Sport journalists Florian Plettenberg:

Napoli, currently in pole position to sign Matija #Popovic. The signing could happen soon ✔️

➡️ FC Bayern have entered the race and submitted a very highly lucrative long-term contract.

Freund still wants him. The 18-year-old was determined to join Bayern. But other parties are trying to take him to Napoli. A loan to Frosinone is then planned.

If Plettenberg’s report holds true, Popović could soon become teammates with Bayern Munich’s own highly-touted loanee Arijon Ibrahimović at Frosinone (if Napoli immediately loans him out).

