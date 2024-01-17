Report: Bayern looking to sign one of the biggest young CB talents in the world

Bayern Munich’s need for a new center-back signing was a well worn subject for many, many months, especially as Bayern’s defenders were dropping like flies in the Hinrunde (which is theoretically not over yet, I guess).

The signing of Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur means that the need for a center-back is not nearly that big. However, with Dier only under contract for six months, this does not seem to be a long term solution. So Bayern may look for yet another new center-back in the near future.

Which brings us to Leny Yoro, Lille’s new young center back star, who managed to break into the starting XI of, at the time of writing, the 5th placed team in Ligue. And before he even turned 18. The youngster has quickly become one of the most sought after young talents in the world and it seems he hasn’t gone unnoticed in Munich.

According to reporter Fabrice Hawkins, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern is one of the teams to have “inquired about” Leny Yoro as clubs circle around to pounce on Yoro, whose contract until 2025 has less than 18 months to go now. Naturally, Lille want to retain the youngster and have offered him fresh terms, but an extension is currently deemed as “unlikely.” That really shouldn’t be a surprise. After all, his agent is Jorge Mendes.

Would Yoro fit Bayern? He’s been linked to the Bavarian giants before and those links don’t seem to go away. Combine those links with the fact that Bayern were willing to offer around 30 million euros in a failed move to Radu Drăgușin and the consistent reports that Tuchel is not convinced by Matthijs de Ligt and a bid from Bayern for Yoro may be on the cards, whether in the winter or in the summer.