Filed under:

If Bayern Munich can sign Matija Popović, he’ll join first team

Will Bayern Munich get its man?

By CSmith1919
/ new
Spain v Serbia - UEFA European Under-17 Championship Finals 2023 Photo by Ben McShane - Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Bayern Munich has been linked to Matija Popović in recent days and if a move goes through, the plans that Bayern Munich has for the 18-year-old are becoming more clear.

Popović, who plays attacking midfield, striker, and right-wing, would join Bayern Munich’s first team initially, but could potentially leave on a loan at a later date to get more playing time per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

❗️FC Bayern still pushing to sign 18 y/o striker Matija #Popovic!

➡️ Offer have been submitted. Now it’s up to the player who’s a big fan of FC Bayern, born in Altötting

➡️ Bayern’s plan: Sign the top-talent now, let him gain experience in the 1st team under Tuchel, and potentially consider a loan later.

Parents, agents, intermediaries. All involved. Difficult situation. Napoli, also confident to sign him.

He was on the list of several Bundesliga clubs. Some bosses refer to him as “Sesko light.”

@SkySportDE

Standing at 6’3” (1.93m), the comparison to RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško makes sense for Popović given his stature. Given how Plettenberg described the player, a future at striker might be more in line than one as a No. 10. It does seem, however, like there are a few too many cooks in the kitchen, which is making the transfer discussions very complicated.

Regardless, if Bayern Munich is able to finalize a deal, Popović could do a lot worse than mentoring under Harry Kane for the next five months.

