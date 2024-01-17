Enduring “toughness” from Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller won’t stop grinding

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller had quite a Hinrunde.

Left on the bench by coach Thomas Tuchel more often than not, the veteran had to fight through the natural feelings of anger, disappointment, and frustration.

Still, the 34-year-old is not ready to feel bad for himself.

“Here at FC Bayern we are at the absolute top of the football food chain. There’s no room for ‘he’s not taking the coach’s decision well.’ I have to be honest and say that sometimes today’s football is too soft for me,” Müller told Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Toughness also has its charm. It doesn’t have to be inhumane, but coaches should be allowed to show a certain level of toughness with their players. As a player, you have to be able to endure that, otherwise you won’t go far.”

Müller indicated that he wants to continue to playing well and build from the momentum he has gained in recent performances.

“We have great attacking players at FC Bayern, competition is big. I think I’ve also shown this season that I can still give decisive impulses and provide a different type of player to our attacking line,” Müller said. “I want to build on the two games before Christmas and then we’ll see. But fact is no matter how the coach decides game by game, every little thing at FC Bayern will be questioned from the outside anyway.”