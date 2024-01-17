With transfer whispers in the halls at Bayern Munich, Matthijs de Ligt’s future could be in the hands of Max Eberl

According to a report from Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), rumors are swirling at Bayern Munich that center-back Matthijs de Ligt could be on is way out the door.

Per the Bild reporters, the relationship between De Ligt and head coach Thomas Tuchel is “strained.” To add, more uncertainty into the mix, Max Eberl, who is not even officially at the club yet, will be working with De Ligt on the situation when he is settled in:

Matthijs de Ligt’s future at Bayern is uncertain. The relationship between the Dutchman and Thomas Tuchel is strained. A summer departure is possible and is a topic being whispered within the club. Max Eberl will also be in charge of this topic. In case of a sale, Eberl will be tasked with limiting the financial loss and finding a suitable replacement.

BFW Analysis

The topic of strained relationships is become a little more prevalent with Tuchel these days. Not everything is rumored to be great between Tuchel and several players, including De Ligt, Joshua Kimmich, and Leon Goretzka.

Even with those alleged rifts, the situations for each player could be worked out (especially if each player performs up to their respective abilities on the pitch). Tuchel is not the easiest person to like for some players and he has a history of rubbing his teams the wrong way, but — for now — everyone is living in relative harmony as the team racks up wins.

Maybe things will change if losses start to pile up, but winning seems to be curing all of the ills at this stage. As for De Ligt, it would be a travesty to let him walk away this summer — especially if it means spending nine figures to replace (potentially with a player not as talented).