Bayern Munich and PSG still not in agreement on Nordi Mukiele deal

Bayern Munich is still in talks with Paris Saint-Germain defender Nordi Mukiele, but no progress was made on Tuesday per Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg:

⚠️ Still no total agreement between FC Bayern and PSG today - about a loan deal of Nordi #Mukiele! Christoph Freund, expected to arrive at the team hotel in Portugal tonight. During the day, like many other Bundesliga officials, he was at a DFL meeting in Frankfurt. Negotiations with PSG ongoing. Freund will continue working on the deal from Portugal ✔️

The crux of the issue still seems to be that Bayern Munich wants a loan deal, while PSG would like a straight sale of Mukiele to the Bavarians.

BFW Analysis

It feels like everyone involved in the deal wants to it happen, but the type of arrangement is up in the air. For Bayern Munich, a “try it before you buy it” loan with an option to purchase Mukiele makes the most sense because it is at least somewhat possible that Mukiele will not be able to unseat Noussair Mazraoui as a starter.

For PSG, though, it seems like the club has moved on from Mukiele and would like to flip him for a fee that would allow them to go out and get a player to replace him this month.