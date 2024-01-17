Report: Max Eberl to start new role at Bayern Munich by April 1st the latest

While Bayern Munich has still only made one player signing (Eric Dier from Tottenham Hotspur) this winter, the club is very much bolstered by the news that they have agreed to bring on Max Eberl as a board member for sport on the club’s executive move. Bayern had been flirting with this move for the better part of the past couple of months, so much so that part off RB Leipzig’s reasoning for firing Eberl came down to the linked he had with Bayern. They felt it contributed to him not being fully focused on his role at Leipzig, presumably with one foot already out the door.

Christoph Freund will still remain on board as the club’s sporting director, but Eberl will handle some of the larger tasks associated with certain contracts of players in the squad wants he officially starts. For now, Freund is still tasked with spearheading the remainder of the business Bayern does in the January transfer window along with Jan-Christian Dreesen, Thomas Tuchel, and getting approvals from the supervisory board.

Per information from SportBild’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (via @iMiaSanMia), Eberl’s official job will start during the second half of the season, and he will start no later than April 1st. It is understood that he is not expected to immediately come on board and assist with the remainder of the winter transfer window.

Eberl will have bigger tasks to take care of during the second half of the season, one of which will be dealing Joshua Kimmich’s contract at the club. His current deal is set to expire in June 2025 and there is heavy interest from other clubs that want to try to make a move for him this summer. It is a crucial period for him at the club and Eberl is tasked with trying to get him to tie down a new deal, committing his future to Munich.

Alphonso Davies is in a relatively similar contract situation, as the Canadian international’s contract is also set to expire in June 2025 and there is heavy interest from Real Madrid. His wage demands could be a point of issue for the club, but it will be up to Eberl to try to steer Davies and his representatives in the right direction to ward off the heavy pursuits out of Madrid.