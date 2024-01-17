Thomas Tuchel proud Bayern Munich overcame Hinrunde obstacles

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel can look back at the first half of the season and be happy with where his team currently stands.

“We had problems with injuries, we had many matches with only 4-5 players on the bench, which became normal. We brought in guys from the youth academy who came off the bench and started,” Tuchel told ESPN’s Archie Rhind-Tutt (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We played Leon Goretzka with a broken hand, at center-back, Nous Mazraoui at center-back, Konny Laimer as a full-back. It happened so often that it became normal and we kept the results going. We had games in which things didn’t go well. There’s room for improvement. I’m the first one not to be happy and be disappointed. This is the environment we live in here.”

If Tuchel could wish for one thing moving forward, it would be less injuries for his boys.

“I hope we’ll be a bit more lucky with the injuries in the second half of the season. We can improve the rhythm of our game, our counter-pressing. But we managed 5 wins out of 6 in the group stage of the Champions League and were well ahead. There are things we can be happy with, but at Bayern you’re never satisfied and never finished,” said Tuchel.