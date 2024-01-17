Report: Bayern Munich open to selling Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in January

Bayern Munich may part ways with striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting this month, but only if there is sufficient interest and compensation, according to a new report sourced to Fabrizio Romano and Caught Offside.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Bayern are hoping for Choupo-Moting to stay this month because he can still have an important role to play in the rotation, but if an English club comes in with some money, then the situation could still be open. Choupo-Moting is probably the only player who can leave Bayern [in January], but in general they want to keep this squad together [@FabrizioRomano, @caughtoffside]

The Bavarians are well-equipped in attack, with the forward lines — led by Harry Kane — the deepest on its roster. However, clubs like Manchester United are reportedly lurking and Choupo-Moting, who turns 35 in March, is out of contract at the end of the season. And Bayern has pressing needs in defense and midfield in this as well as the upcoming transfer window.

Between his locker room popularity, though, and his regular spot in Thomas Tuchel’s squad rotation, Choupo-Moting still appears to be loving life with the Rekordmeister — who unlike United, are in the midst of a serious Champions League run.

Why not keep the gang together? Perhaps that is exactly what will happen.