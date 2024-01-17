Finally, a Bayern Munich star that does not sound like he is leaving

A summer of transfer tumult beckons in Bavaria. Bayern Munich looks set to make grand roster changes under the direction of second-year coach Thomas Tuchel, and the German record champions may have trouble hanging on to a number of their young and even established stars in any event.

So let us lean instead on good news. As transfer rumors and major interest swirls around the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies, even Jamal Musiala, another club stalwart has been signaling more positive vibes lately: Leroy Sané.

After a bumpy start to life in Munich following his blockbuster move from Manchester City in 2020, Sané has exploded in the last two seasons. Under Julian Nagelsmann, Sané lit up the Champions League group stages and powered Bayern through last season’s Group of Death. This year, under Thomas Tuchel, he has been downright unplayable and already bettered his league goals + assists mark (eight goals, ten assists) from each of his last three seasons — in just the Hinrunde.

All of which leaves the topic of his future looming.

“I’m aware that this topic will now be talked about more and more,” Sané had acknowledged in a December interview for Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Fans want to know, the media asks about it. But I’m not thinking about it a lot at the moment. I want to keep my rhythm and continue to perform. At some point, we’ll sit together and decide. But there’s still time. Right now I’m looking at what happens on the pitch, not in the offices.”

Sané has a contract expiring in June 2025, and at age 28, is looking at likely the most lucrative deal of his career. For someone in that position, though, he does not sound like a man playing the market — designating instead his current club as his “first point of contact”, according to Bild.

“Of course I don’t have three or four big contracts left in my career. But I really didn’t think about it yet. I feel good, we’re playing good football if we don’t count the Frankfurt game. I know I have to focus on myself to help the team,” Sané said.

And why not? The German superstar is enjoying some of the best football of his career. It is a partnership that looks like it can flourish for years.