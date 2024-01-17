Report: Bayern Munich to clarify goalkeeper Alexander Nübel’s future

The tension around Bayern Munich’s goalkeeping situation, present and future, could release soon. 27-year-old Alexander Nübel, currently on loan at Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart, is set to decide his long-term future with the Bavarians, according to a new report from Sport Bild.

Via @iMiaSanMia:

Alexander Nübel’s future could be clarified next month. Bayern want to extend the goalkeeper’s contract and loan him out to Stuttgart for another season. Nübel hasn’t made a decision yet. Sticking point could be the salary - Nübel took a pay cut of around 50% to join VfB last summer and is still one of their top earners with €3.5m/year. Bayern are also covering part of his salary.

The incumbent No. 1, Manuel Neuer, turns 38 in March but frankly has shown few signs of slowing down over the years. Neuer, like Nübel, has a contract through the 2024/25 season. And the younger German, who has already spent the past three seasons on loan (at AS Monaco for two years, then Stuttgart this season) is not content to sit behind him.

In order to delay the final final call on whether Nübel will finally succeed Neuer after all, then, the Bavarians first need to lock down Nübel for at least one more year. If he is willing. Four years on loan, after all, is a long time. But Die Schawben, currently third in the Bundesliga, are as good a situation as Nübel has found himself in.

Maybe the parties can make this work after all.