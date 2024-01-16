Florian Wirtz likely to stay with Bayer Leverkusen for 2024/25, but back door could be open for Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz has been linked to many big clubs in Europe with Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Liverpool FC, and Manchester City chief among the potential destinations for the Germany international.

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Wirtz could be content to stay with Die Werkself for next season rather than make a move during the summer. Some of that decision could rest on what head coach Xabi Alonso decides for his own future.

However, there also could be an out for Wirtz to leave if the right offer came along. From Bayer Leverkusen’s perspective, if Wirtz does decide to leave, his new club would have to pony up anywhere from €130 million to €150 million:

Despite all indications that Florian Wirtz will stay at Bayer Leverkusen next season, there’s still an ‘open back door’. Player and father/agent have not committed at 100%. Leverkusen have set a price tag of over €130m for Wirtz, regardless of whether he leaves this or next summer. There’s even talk of €150m in Leverkusen. All European top clubs, including Bayern, are monitoring the situation. Should Xabi Alonso stay at Leverkusen next year, Wirtz is also likely to stay. Bayer are even willing to offer Wirtz another new contract. At the moment, there are no concrete talks - neither about an extension nor a transfer.

Bayern Munich’s role in all of this could be interesting. Right now, manager Thomas Tuchel seems to prefer a 4-2-3-1 formation with Jamal Musiala anchoring the No. 10 position. Should Bayern Munich acquire Wirtz, it could push Tuchel to re-examine what formation he uses. Tuchel, of course, recently referenced wanting to have the ability to switch to a back three if needed, which might open up a way for Musiala and Wirtz to play together.

Another wild card in the equation is Musiala’s own status. There have been some rumors that the youngster would be open to leaving Bayern Munich this summer. If that happens, it would be safe to say that Bayern Munich might be looking for that “back door” opening to get a deal done with Wirtz.