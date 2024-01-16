Report: If Alphonso Davies seeks to double his salary, Bayern Munich could be open to sale

In recent weeks, Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has been linked to a move away from Bavaria this summer.

While most of the rumors point the Canadian star to Real Madrid, Liverpool FC and Manchester City are also said to be keenly aware that Davies is embroiled in a salary stalemate with Bayern Munich.

According to Bild journalists, Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich will be open to selling Davies if he asks for a salary that will double his current wages. Specifically, if Davies targets a salary in the €13 million to €14 million per year range, Bayern Munich would be open to selling him:

Another important topic awaiting Max Eberl is the future of Alphonso Davies. Internally, Bayern have already made it clear that should the player exaggerate with his demands and ask for €13-14m/year, which would almost double his current wages, the club would be willing to sell him. Davies’ agent Nick Huoseh is in contact with several top clubs. Concrete negotiations with Bayern will take place in the coming months, with Max Eberl involved.

The contract situation with Davies will surely be one to monitor for fans moving forward. Real Madrid’s interest seems since and legitimate, but Manchester City has the financial power to blow any other offer out of the water.

If Davies cannot get what he wants out of Bayern Munich, there are clubs who can probably offer the wages, plus a bigger platform for his brand to build on.